5 hospitalized in Shelton house fire

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Shelton first responders are investigating a house fire that hospitalized two residents and three officers.

Shelton fire crews say they responded to a report of a residential home on fire at 74 High Street at 2:19 a.m. Police confirmed to other first responders that people were still inside the home at the time of the fire.

First responders, including three officers, rescued the two residents in the home and were transported to Bridgeport Hospital. Their injuries are currently unknown. The three officers were also transported to treatment for minor injuries from smoke inhalation.

The fire did not extend beyond his point of origin, according to officials. No other information has been released.

Stay tuned for updates.