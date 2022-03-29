BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Five convicted felons pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a murder and arson scheme, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Dominick “Dom” Gonzalez, of Bridgeport, Luis “Pops” Mercado, of Bridgeport, George “Pito” Rivera, of Danbury, Jason “Scott” Hood, of Bridgeport, and Luis “Kermit” Mejias, of Waterbury, each pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Mercado, Rivera, and Mejias pleaded guilty on March 25, and Scott pleaded guilty on March 28. Gonzalez pleaded guilty to this charge and conspiracy to commit arson in May 2021.

Federal prosecutors said, in April 2018, Mercado, Gonzalez, Rivera, Scott, and Mejias were involved in a plan to murder someone and set fire to the Wood Avenue Body Shop in Bridgeport, where the individual worked.

Officers found a loaded Smith and Wesson model M&P 15-22 caliber rifle, a loaded Taurus “Judge” revolver, a loaded Anderson Manufacturing AR 15 multi-caliber rifle, a loaded 12-gauge shotgun, additional ammunition, brass knuckles, binoculars, gloves, and a knit mask in the suspects’ hotel room in Milford. Investigators also found packaged heroin, ecstasy pills, marijuana, a digital scale and other items in the room, and ammunition and shotgun shells in the trunk of their car.

The defendants face a maximum of 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The five men are in custody while awaiting sentencing.