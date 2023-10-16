FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Five of the six people injured in a crash last month near Sacred Heart University in Fairfield have been released from hospitals, according to police Monday.

Five students and an Uber driver were injured in a crash on Sept. 29 at the intersection of Jefferson Street and Park Avenue, not far from campus.

Four freshmen women were inside a Toyota Corolla driver by an Uber driver when an Audi — driven by a sophomore — hit a curb, pushing it into the westbound lane and crashing into the Corolla, according to police. All of the students are from out of state.

The four freshmen and the Uber driver have since been released from hospitals. The sophomore remained in an intensive care unit, police said.

No charges have been filed, and the investigation remains active, according to police.