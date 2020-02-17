5 residents displaced after fire breaks out in Shelton home

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Five people were left displaced from their Shelton home after a fire broke out late Sunday night.

The Fire Chief confirms to News 8 that at around 11:48 p.m., crews responded to the blaze at 15 Winchester Drive.

Four adults and one child were safely taken out of the home and no one, including firefighters, was injured.

According to officials, the blaze started on the first floor of the ranch style home with an inlaw apartment and spread to the rest of the house.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

The American Red Cross is assisting the residents who were affected. Residents in need of smoke detectors can contact the Red Cross or their local fire department. Smoke detectors should be checked regularly to ensure that they are properly working.