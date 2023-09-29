FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Six people have been seriously injured after a crash near the campus of Sacred Heart University, according to authorities.

Police said the crash occurred around 12:04 a.m. at the intersection of Jefferson Street and Park Avenue. All six people involved in the crash were taken to the hospital with critical injuries, police said.

The Director of Communications at Sacred Heart tells News 8 that the people involved in the crash were five students and one Uber driver.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.