DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — There are growing concerns about a coronavirus outbreak at the federal prison in Danbury – more than 60 inmates and 50 employees have contracted the virus.

One inmate has died in the facility. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy wrote a letter to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. They want answers about the department’s response to the outbreak and are calling for all inmates and staff to be tested, not just those who are symptomatic.