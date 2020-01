EASTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Easton are investigating after a 63-year-old man was found dead Friday.

Around 1 p.m., officers were called to a residence on Redding Road for an unresponsive person.

Upon arrival, they found the unidentified man dead in his home.

Based on the conditions of the residence, the State Police Western District Major Crime Unit was called to assist in processing the scene. The State’s Attorney’s Office was also called to assist.

No other information was released.