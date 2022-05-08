NEW FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police are actively investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred Saturday night.

Around 9:22 p.m., both Connecticut State Police and New Fairfield Police were dispatched to 2 Hillview Drive East for the report of an active assault.

Patrick Griffin. Photo from CSP

Upon arrival, they discovered the victim was suffering from a stab wound in the chest. The victim has been identified as 65-year-old James Knapp. He was transported to Danbury Hospital where he ultimately succumbed to his wounds.

The accused, who is identified as 59-year-old Patrick Griffin, was also taken to the hospital. Afterwards he was taken into custody by detectives. Griffin has been charged with first degree manslaughter.

Griffin is currently being held on a $1 million bond and will be arraigned at the Danbury courthouse on Monday.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.