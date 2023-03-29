MONROE, Conn. (WTNH) — A 74-year-old man from Monroe will spend 192 months in prison for being paid to kill a political consultant in 2014, according to the U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger.

George Bratsenis was part of a conspiracy with Sean Caddle and Bomani Africa, who have pleaded guilty to their own roles.

Caddle, a New Jersey political consultant, paid Bratsenis in 2014 to kill a longtime associate, according to Sellinger. Bratsenis then recruited Africa, who was a “longtime accomplice.”

Michael Galdieri had worked for Caddle on political campaigns, according to information presented in court. Bratsenis and Africa went to Galdieri’s apartment in Jersey City, where they stabbed him to death and set his apartment on fire.

Bratsenis has a criminal history that stretches more than four decades, and previously was in prison with the man with implicated him in Galdieri’s death.

Africa has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. Caddle will be sentenced on June 29.