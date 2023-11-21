STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Stamford police are asking for the public’s help to find a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 74-year-old pedestrian.

The pedestrian was hit at about 6:15 a.m. Tuesday on West Main Street near Alvord Lane, according to police. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Information on the pedestrian’s identity has not yet been publicly released.

The vehicle involved in the hit-and-run is a red sedan that has heavy damage to its windshield and possibly a deployed airbag, according to police, who added that “there is no way that the operator of the vehicle did not know that he or she had been involved in this vicious collision.”

The pictured vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run crash on Nov. 21, 2023 in Stamford. (Source: Stamford Police Department)

Police said the vehicle was speeding at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.