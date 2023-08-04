SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — What’s cuter than one baby? How about eight?!

Eight teachers from an elementary school in Shelton were all pregnant at the same time during the 2022-2023 school year.

According to one of the teachers, Bridget Dinateli, eight teachers were pregnant during this past school year at Long Hill Elementary School. Dinateli said a baby was due to be born each month from Sept. 2022 to Feb. 2023 — followed by another in May 2023.

A few babies, however, decided to come a little early!

Out of the eight teachers, seven worked in the same hallway, Dinateli said. Their titles, however, ranged from special educators, psychologists, kindergarten teachers, and first grade teachers.

Half of the pregnant teachers became a mom for the first time.

The teachers lined up in order that the babies were born | Photo courtesy Bridget Dinatali

Now that the school year is over, the teachers had a chance to come together and visit. On Thursday, the eight teachers and their babies gathered at Eisenhower Park to show-off their six girls and two boys in a photo.

“Our poor principal was amazing through it all!” Dinateli said.