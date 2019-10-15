8-year-old helps rescue cousin hurt while hiking in Danbury park

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– An 8-year-old from Danbury is getting a shout out for helping save his cousin who broke a leg while hiking on Monday evening.
Fire officials say that just before 5 p.m., they got a call about an injured hiker in Danbury’s Tarrywile Park after a young hiker fell off a rock outcropping and had a badly broken leg.
The hiker’s 8-year-old cousin Chris called police on a cell phone, described the injury and helped crews find the injured hiker.
Chris is a student at Shelter Rock School. Police say he was a huge help in the rescue.