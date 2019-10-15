 

8-year-old helps rescue cousin hurt while hiking in Danbury park

Fairfield

by: WTNH.com Staff

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– An 8-year-old from Danbury is getting a shout out for helping save his cousin who broke a leg while hiking on Monday evening.

Fire officials say that just before 5 p.m., they got a call about an injured hiker in Danbury’s Tarrywile Park after a young hiker fell off a rock outcropping and had a badly broken leg.

The hiker’s 8-year-old cousin Chris called police on a cell phone, described the injury and helped crews find the injured hiker.

Hero of the day; eight year old Chris, who was able to explain on the cell phone to Deputy Chief Meehan about his injured cousin and where they were in the woods..with DPD Sgt Rui Fernandes and DC Meehan

Posted by Danbury Fire Department – CT on Monday, October 14, 2019

Chris is a student at Shelter Rock School. Police say he was a huge help in the rescue.

