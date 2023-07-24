police car on the street close up

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — An 8-year-old was injured after their ear was grazed during a shooting in Bridgeport on Sunday, police said.

Bridgeport police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Orange Street just after 11 p.m.

At the scene, police said two unknown parties were shooting at each other and an 8-year-old was innocently grazed by their ear.

The child was transported to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact the Bridgeport police tips line at (203) 576-TIPS.