STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An 84-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a teenage motorcyclist in Stamford on Wednesday night, according to investigators.

The fatal crash occurred just before 7:30 p.m. in the area of Courtland Avenue and Seaton Road. Stamford police said they responded to reports of a pedestrian who was struck by a motorcycle, and both the driver and pedestrian were injured.

After their initial investigation, police said that the pedestrian was walking westbound on Courtland Avenue south of Seaton Road, and was not using a crosswalk. The 18-year-old Stamford motorcyclist was driving northbound on Courtland Avenue.

The collision occurred in the northbound travel lane of Courtland. The pedestrian was transported to Stamford Hospital for his injuries, where he was later pronounced dead. Police have not released his identity to the public.

Officers said the motorcyclist was also transported to the hospital but sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

This crash remains under investigation, according to Stamford police. They are asking anyone that may have additional information to contact them at (203) 977-4712.