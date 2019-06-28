Skip to content
Breaking News
Breaking News
2 sent to hospital after car striking pedestrian, rollover accident: Fire officials
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Attention DIRECTV Viewers – Contact DIRECTV today at 800-288-2020 and tell DIRECTV to “Bring back my WTNH News 8!”
2
of
/
2
Watch Connecticut Style
Fairfield
One dead after Easton head-on collision
Governor to sign bill to accelerate 5G wireless technology
Local veteran walks across state to raise awareness of invisible war wounds
Kohl’s security officer charged for sexually assaulting a minor
Local veteran walks from Fairfield to Hartford to raise awareness of veteran’s issues
More Fairfield Headlines
Vigils held in Connecticut to protest migrant detention center conditions
Gov. Lamont, state leaders discuss immigration raids in Bridgeport
Teen rescued from near drowning in Ash Creek, in critical condition
Spider Monkeys & Amur Leopard Cubs at Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo
Police ask for public’s assistance in identifying suspect of hit and run of Bridgeport firefighter
Judge clears path for $1B railroad bridge plan
Arrest made in Danbury officer-involved shooting
Traffic relief coming to Route 110 in Stratford
Time-lapse video of I-95 bridge replacement project in Stamford
Wilton PD: Naked man seriously injured after jumping out of moving pickup truck
Trending Stories
State investigating Wally Lamb’s inmate writing program
Connecticut furniture store closing after nearly 100 years
Connecticut Girl Scout Gold Award recipient visits the News 8 studio
The Latest: Greece vows to speed up migrant deportations
Little Rockers: Kids learn music skills while having fun in Wallingford
Don't Miss
Hartford Athletic to play Dillon Stadium for the first time
4th of July 2019 Fireworks Schedule
News 8 launches W82TXT campaign against distracted driving
News 8 is celebrating summertime in CT: show us your photos
Connecticut Senator Blumenthal Calls on Directv and At&T U-Verse to Accept Nexstar’s Extension Offer to Immediately Restore Carriage of Network and Local Community Programming
More Don't Miss