Stamford Police investigate fatal crash on Washington Blvd.

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Stamford Police are currently investigating a fatal crash on Washington Boulevard Monday morning.

At 12:32 a.m., a 2005 Ford F-150 pick-up truck was travelling northbound when it mounted the divider, around the intersection with Bridge Street, and rolled over onto the driver’s side. The truck driver was then partially ejected and pinned under the vehicle, according to police.

Stamford Police have identified the driver as Oscar Reyes, 39, of Stamford.

Two pedestrians, along with Stamford police officers, were able to help Reyes out from under his vehicle. Reyes suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only passenger in the vehicle.

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad is asking anyone that may have witnessed the crash or has any other information to contact us at (203) 977-4712