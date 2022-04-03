BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The roof of an abandoned church in Bridgeport collapsed on Sunday, police said.

The Bridgeport Fire Department responded to several calls of a building/roof collapse at 1267 Barnum Ave. The building, formerly True Pentecostal Church, had no occupants visible, according to police.

While portions of the building collapse impacted another nearby building, there are no structural issues at that location.

The Building Department has been notified.

Police said Barnum Avenue between Mill Hill and Central Avenue are closed to traffic.

