BROOKFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A former Brookfield police officer faces a tampering with evidence charge for allegedly destroying a cell phone that investigators wanted in connection to nude pictures of teenage girls, according to an affidavit.

Steven Rountos, a 32-year-old Southbury resident, resigned when he became aware he was the target of a criminal investigation by the Department of Homeland Security, stemming from a complaint filed by two women in May 2021.

After learning that the photos were disseminated online, one of the women, who is now approximately 32 years old, told Brookfield police that the photos originated from a shared album between her and the other victim, who is now approximately 21. The images were taken when they were around 15, the affidavit states.

In a Nov. 16, 2021, interview with a federal special agent, the affidavit states Rountos admitted to the agent to “passing on” images of a juvenile girl, “possessing” three pictures of the girl, and “receiving” the images of the girl from “an unknown source.”

Rountos also told the special agent that he “told his wife that he destroyed” an old phone that had the images but did not say when he damaged the phone, according to the affidavit.

State police arrested Rountos on Nov. 4, 2022, during a traffic stop near the Exit 10 off-ramp of Interstate 84 West on an active arrest warrant for the tampering with physical evidence charge.

Rountos was released on a $50,000 bond. He is due in court in Danbury Superior Court on Nov. 18.