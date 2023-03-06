WARNING: Some may find this content to be disturbing or triggering.

NEW FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A now-former New Fairfield lunch aid accused of sexually assaulting a teenage boy sent him nude photographs and videos via Snapchat over a six-month period, according an affidavit.

The New Fairfield Police Department received information on Jan. 17 that inappropriate behavior occurred between a school employee and a 14-year-old student occurred a few days before. The school employee was identified as Andie Rosafort, who worked as a lunch aid at New Fairfield Middle School.

Police began investigating the incident and learned the two allegedly had sexual intercourse.

According to police, on Jan. 13, a friend of the victim contacted their parent and told them they believed their friend was sexually assaulted by a woman they identified as the lunch worker.

Andie Rosafort (Source: Connecticut State Police)

According to the arrest warrant, the juvenile was attending a party and told his friends he would be back because he was going to see his family. When the boy left, the group at the party thought something was off.

The victim returned to the party, acted strange and then told his friends what happened. According to the affidavit, a student said Rosafort was always talking to the freshman boys on social media.

Police interviewed the victim who told police that Rosafort had been talking to him for a six-month period through Instagram and Snapchat. The victim followed Rosafort on Instagram, and Rosafort followed him back and told him to add her on Snapchat.

The victim told police he received a message from Rosafort that said “You want to see something?” before she sent him a nude photograph for the first time. The victim asked Rosafort if she went the photo by mistake and she sent a second nude photograph, according to the affidavit.

Rosafort allegedly asked the 14-year-old to send her nude photographs of himself.

Rosafort allegedly continued sending unsolicited nude photographs and videos of her masturbating to the victim for months. The victim also told police Rosafort would attend his sports games and send him videos of him playing, according to the affidavit.

Police collected evidence by tracking phone locations that the victim and Rosafort were in the same location when the alleged sexual assault occurred. Police said they found a shirtless photograph of the victim on Rosafort’s phone.

Rosafort has been charged with sexual assault in the second degree, use of a computer to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity, injury or risk of injury or impairing morals of a minor, according to police.