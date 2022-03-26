BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are actively investigating an aggravated assault with a firearm after St. Vincent’s Medical Center told officials they had received two gunshot victims early Saturday morning.

Around 1:51 a.m., police were first notified of the two injured victims. Upon arrival, detectives found a 32-year-old Texas man who was shot multiple times in the groin and lower limbs. He is expected to survive.

The other victim was injured, but it was not in relation to this incident.

One of the victims told police the shooting occurred in the downtown area.

Allegedly, a dispute happened inside a downtown bar/restaurant located off of Broad Street in Bridgeport. When the Texas man left the establishment, he was followed by two men and was shot outside of Bridgeport Public Library.

Both assaulters fled the scene in an unknown direction, and no arrests have been made.

No information has been given about the attackers’ identities or if the victim knew them personally.

