All Bridgeport public schools closed Monday, high number of teachers reportedly exposed to COVID; no remote learning

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — All public schools in Bridgeport will be closed Monday, Nov. 16 after a large number of teachers were exposed to COVID-19, the district reported Sunday.

In a letter to the school district, Superintendent Michael Testani wrote, “Due to the high number of teachers who have reportedly been exposed to COVID-19 as a result of out-of-school non-essential gatherings, we will be closed tomorrow, 11/16/20.”

Schools will reopen Tuesday, Nov. 17 pending a “reevaluation of the circumstances to ensure the health and safety of our students and staff.”

Monday’s closure will be treated as a weather closure so will be tacked on to the end of the school year.