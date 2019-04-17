Appeal focuses on Newtown officials' actions before shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut appeals court is scheduled to hear arguments Wednesday in a lawsuit alleging Sandy Hook Elementary School officials failed to order a lockdown that could have saved lives before a gunman killed 20 first-graders and six educators in 2012.
The parents of two children killed at the Newtown school are appealing the dismissal of their lawsuit by a trial court judge, who ruled last year that school officials were immune from being sued and security protocols were discretionary.
Related: Gun-maker to ask Supreme Court to hear Sandy Hook appeal
The parents of Jesse Lewis and Noah Pozner are seeking undisclosed damages and hope the case prompts school officials to follow security procedures during future emergencies. Three judges of the Appellate Court, the state's second-highest court, will hear arguments Wednesday.
"Children will never be safe in public schools unless the towns can be held accountable when they entirely fail our children by either not having, not implementing or not attempting to prevent imminent harm to our most precious gifts," said Donald Papcsy, a lawyer for the parents.
Charles DeLuca, a lawyer for the town of Newtown and its school district, has said the shooter, Adam Lanza, was solely responsible for the killings and there is no evidence school officials were at fault in any way.
The lawsuit alleges school Principal Dawn Hochsprung and other officials failed to order a "code blue" lockdown over the intercom, as was directed by security protocols, after hearing the 20-year-old Lanza shoot out the locked glass entrance of the school on the morning of Dec. 14, 2012. Hochsprung and school psychologist Mary Sherlach were killed and another staff member was wounded when they confronted Lanza in the hallway, authorities said.
Related: FBI presents Sandy Hook Promise with FBI Director's Community Leadership Award
If a lockdown had been ordered, the lawsuit says, teachers in the two classrooms where the children were killed may have had time to lock their doors and prevent Lanza from entering.
Lanza killed his mother at their Newtown home before going to the school, where he killed himself as police arrived. The motive remains unclear. Connecticut's child advocate said Lanza's severe and deteriorating mental health problems, his preoccupation with violence and access to his mother's legal weapons "proved a recipe for mass murder."
More Stories
-
- Blessing ceremony to be held for new Holy Land gate in Waterbury
- New school named for Sandy Hook victim breaks ground in Bloomfield
- Appeal focuses on Newtown officials' actions before shooting
- Report examining quality of life in seven cities in Connecticut to be released
- Netflix adds 9.6M subscribers in 1Q as competition heats up
- Thai oil rig workers rescue dog swimming 135 miles offshore
- Nebraska cellist performs for shelter dogs
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Connecticut receives total of $1 million in federal aid from 2018 storms, tornadoes
More than $1 million in federal aid has been funneled into Connecticut since the line of tornadoes and strong storms that ripped through the state almost one year ago now.Read More »
- New Haven's cherry blossoms will be at full peak by the end of April
- 6 states under blizzard warnings as residents prepare for April snow storm
- Start working now on getting a green lawn this year
- Crews around Connecticut battle flames in heart of brush fire season
- Dry and breezy day led to several brush fires across Connecticut
- April brings brush fire dangers
- Looking back on April Fools' Day blizzard of 1997
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Blessing ceremony to be held for new Holy Land gate in Waterbury
Some changes are coming to the huge cross overlooking Interstate 84 in...Read More »
-
New school named for Sandy Hook victim breaks ground in Bloomfield
A new school named in honor of a Sandy Hook shooting victim has broken ground...Read More »
-
Appeal focuses on Newtown officials' actions before shooting
A Connecticut appeals court is scheduled to hear arguments Wednesday in a...Read More »
-
Report examining quality of life in seven cities in Connecticut to be released
We're getting a closer look at the conditions in education, housing, and...Read More »
-
Hamden, New Haven, and Yale officials to discuss events of officer-involved shooting
Local leaders will be talking about an officer-involved shooting in New Haven...Read More »
Video Center
-
Concerns over privatization plans of Dept. of Mental Health and Addiction Services
The Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (DMHAS) workers are sounding the alarm in Hartford on Wednesday morning.Read More »
-
Stretch Your Dollar: How to use mobile payment apps safely
As peer-to-peer payment apps like Venmo and Zelle become more popular, it's more important than ever to make sure you're using them properly.Read More »
-
Blessing ceremony to be held for new Holy Land gate in Waterbury
Some changes are coming to the huge cross overlooking Interstate 84 in Waterbury.Read More »