Arrest made in 1993 murder of 77-year-old Duchess janitor in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport Police Department has made an arrest Thursday in the 1993 murder of a Duchess restaurant janitor.

Thursday, BPD arrested Danarius Dukes, 43, of Bridgeport and charged him with the 1993 murder of Theodore ‘Teddy’ Edwards. Edwards was a 77-year-old janitor who worked the overnight shift at Duchess restaurant at 35 Boston Avenue.

According to police, “The evidence…shows that Dukes and three others devised a plan to rob the manager of the restaurant after closing time. To carry out their plan, Dukes hid in the bathroom with a gun. He emerged once all the patrons had gone. Instead of finding the manager, he found Teddy. Dukes shot Teddy twice, once in the head and once in the chest. Teddy’s body was discovered at about 5:15 a.m. the following morning (12/6/93) by a delivery man.”

Dukes is charged with murder and felony murder. He is being held on a $2,000,000 bond. An additional arrest is expected.