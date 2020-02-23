Arrest made in Bridgeport stabbing

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport police have made an arrest in a stabbing from early Sunday morning.

Police arrested Rhonel M Russell and charged him with first degree assault and second degree breach of peace.

Russell engaged in a fight in the 1000 block of Park Avenue around 1:50 a.m. Sunday morning. Upon arrival, police found Russell fighting with another man. The man suffered a non-life threatening stab wound to the upper leg.

The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. He was later released.

Russell’s bond was set to $50,000.