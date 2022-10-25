BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A 38-year-old Stratford man is being held on a $2 million bond for charges connected to a deadly shooting in downtown Bridgeport.

The U.S. Marshals, along with police from Bridgeport and Stratford, arrested 38-year-old Joseph Omar Dejesus at a relative’s home in Stratford, according to an announcement from Bridgeport police.

Dominique Jones, 29, was killed in an Oct. 8 shooting in the area of Fairfield Avenue and Broad Street. Two other people were also shot.

Police said at the time that they are searching for multiple shooters. Dejesus is the first to be arrested.

Dejesus, who was formerly known as Joseph Reyes, is facing charges of murder, first-degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal discharge of a firearm and first-degree reckless endangerment.

He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.