Arrest made in homicide of missing teen, Bridgeport police say

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport police have arrested the suspect accused of killing a 14-year-old earlier this week.

On Tuesday morning, the mother of 14-year-old Jose Nunez told police Nunez was missing.

Police said they found a body Wednesday in a wooded area on Wyant Road in Oxford, and the body was later identified as Nunez.

Police said they arrested 19-year-old Diante Willoughby of Bridgeport during a traffic stop on Route 67. Willoughby was charged with murder and bond is set at $1 million.

This investigation remains active.

In a statement, the Bridgeport Police Chief Armando Perez said,

“On behalf of the Bridgeport Police Department, I want to express our condolences to the family of Jose Nunez. This is a tragic incident that is felt throughout our entire community. We cannot imagine the tremendous loss that Jose’s family and friends are feeling at this time. I would like to thank our Detective Bureau and officers for working diligently to seek justice for Jose and his family.”

