FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — About 200 athletic trainers were celebrated Tuesday at the Martire Family Arena at Sacred Heart University as a tribute to the professionals who helped potentially save the life of a hockey player.

“I think for me, it’s so important to remember what we did, and how we did it,” said Rachel Leahy, an athletic trainer for West Point. “And how successful it was, and how prepared we were, and to make sure we continue to be that prepared.”

Leahy, a graduate of Quinnipiac University, went into action on Jan. 5 when Army hockey player Eric Huss received a severe cut to the neck from an inadvertent skate during a game against Sacred Heart University.

Huss was there Tuesday night in his fifth game since returning to the ice.

“A lot of people are asking, ‘What does it feel like?’ and ‘What are you thinking?'” Huss said. “I feel very blessed to be in the spot I am in.”

Dr. Matthew Carlson, the St. Vincent’s Medical Center trauma surgeon who treated Huss, was also honored.