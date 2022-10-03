STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man charged in connection with the murder of a missing Canaan mother is back in jail after being released on bond in 2021.

Kent Mawhinney was the former attorney of Fotis Dulos, Jennifer Dulos’ estranged husband. He was originally released from jail last year in order to visit his dying father.

Fotis Dulos was accused of killing Jennifer after she went missing in May 2019. He died by suicide in January 2020.

Her body has not been found.

Mawhinney faces charges of conspiring to murder Jennifer Dulos after authorities said he allegedly helped Fotis Dulos construct an alibi.

Fotis Dulos’ former girlfriend, Michelle Traconis, has also been charged.

Mawhinney was back in jail Monday. His bond was increased to $1.5 million and he remains on the trial list, according to the Stamford Judicial District Court Clerk’s Office.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Mawhinney’s license to practice law in Connecticut was suspended in January 2020 by the State of Connecticut Judicial Branch. The most recent action on his license was taken in June, when it was placed under an additional administrative suspension for failure to pay a client security fund fee.