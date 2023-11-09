HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut State Police and Office of the Chief State’s Attorney are conducting an investigation on Thursday night in Fairfield near the site of the town’s secured ballot storage, according to officials.

The Office of the Secretary of State released the following statement on the investigation.

“Our office is aware of a potential incident that was reported Thursday night in Fairfield, near the site of the town’s secure ballot storage. The Connecticut State Police and the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney are conducting an investigation to determine if a crime took place, and the State Elections Enforcement Commission (SEEC) has been alerted.”

Plans for the recount are expected to “remain in place pending the results of the investigation,” for the Fairfield town selectman, according to the Office of the Secretary of State.