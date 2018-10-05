Baby Sea Turtle Returns to North Carolina after a year in Norwalk Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Squirt at Maritime Aquarium [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Squirt at the Maratime Aquarium [ + - ]

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) - There are just a few days left to stop by The Maritime Aquarium in Norwalk to see Squirt, the baby sea turtle.

As part of their conservation program, The Maritime Aquarium will be returning the one-year-old sea turtle back home to North Carolina on Sunday, Oct. 14.

Squirt, a loggerhead sea turtle, has been at the Sea Turtle Nursery since last September as part of a loan program with the North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores.

The program looks for newly hatched sea turtles that do not make it out of the nest. The turtles are rescued and sent to loan institutions like The Maritime Aquarium to live out the first year of their life.

Squirt will be released into North Carolina's Gulf Stream.