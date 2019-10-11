Babysitter saves children from Monroe house fire, honored by Fire Department

MONROE, Conn. (WTNH) — A Masuk High School student was honored by the Monroe Fire Department Tuesday after she saved two children from a house fire.

According to Angela Cross, her daughter, Olivia Cross, a junior at Masuk, was babysitting young children at their Monroe home in April when Olivia saw a fire on the home’s rear deck.

Olivia Cross was babysitting when a fire broke out at the home in Monroe. – Photo: Angela Cross via Reportit!

Olivia immediately went to the children’s rooms – where they were already asleep – and took them out of the house. She called 911 and then the children’s parents.

Angela reports that, by the time the group was out of the house, the rear of the home was largely engulfed in flames.

Though the home will have to undergo a major reconstruction and renovation that will take over a year, thanks to Olivia’s fast action, no one was hurt.

At a ceremony to honor Olivia Cross Tuesday, she is embraced by the young girl whom she saved from a fire in April. – Photo: Angela Cross via Reportit!

“I’m really proud of her and how she handled this dangerous situation,” Angela told News 8.

In a post honoring Olivia, the Monroe Fire Department said, “She did all the right things when encountering a house fire. She stayed calm, got everyone out quickly, called 911 and stayed out which led to the best outcome possible. Great example to share during National Fire Prevention Week.”