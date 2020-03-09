Barnum Museum eager to find eagle that disappeared from dome

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– The Barnum Museum‘s historic eagle statue has fallen from its mount and disappeared over the weekend.

Museum officials say that the gold sculpture, which has graced the dome of the Bridgeport museum for over 100 years, fell from its place at the top of the building likely on Saturday and then vanished.

When the building closed on Friday evening, the eagle had been bent on it mount from Thursday’s severe wind gusts, yet it was still intact and flying above the museum.

The museum says that they are eager to recover the eagle, which is gold-colored, made of brass and had an 8-foot wingspan.

Anyone with information that can lead to the eagle’s return is urged to contact the museum at (203)331-1104.