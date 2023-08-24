BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Barnum Museum in Bridgeport is officially a national historic landmark.

The building received that designation on Thursday following an announcement from the U.S. Department of the Interior and the National Park Service.

The community has fought for the designation for two decades, urging for one of Bridgeport’s key figures to be honored.

“But, it’s more than the building itself,” said Chris Dzwonkowski, a board member at the museum. “What we’re really trying to do is be a beacon in the community, to really have a place where people can come to and be curious and to explore.”

The museum is currently being renovated and therefore isn’t open to the general public. However, some of its displays and content are available on its YouTube channel.