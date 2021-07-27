Bear struck by motor vehicle in Easton Monday night

EASTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A black bear struck by a motor vehicle on Rt. 136 west of Wilson Road Monday night had to be put down.

Easton Police received reports of a bear being struck by a motor vehicle at around 6:19 p.m. Monday night.

Upon arrival, officers found a bear that was suffering from serious injuries and had to be put down. CT DEEP was notified and responded to remove the bear.

Police said the vehicle that struck the bear left the scene before the officers arrived.

The bear was approximately 125 pounds and bore CT DEEP Tags #211.