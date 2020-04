BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport may be closed, but the animals are still having fun and you can too, even if you can’t go there.

Beardsley Zoo has added webcams in the spider monkey habitat. You may even be able to spot a giant anteater! The zoo also has cameras in the red panda habitat.

You can check out what the animals are doing every day from 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. on their website.