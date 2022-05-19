BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo has been helping local conservation efforts by cleaning up 1,000 lbs of trash and debris from the shores of the Pequonnock River.

Students involved in the zoo’s teen program, Conservation Discovery Corps, as well as volunteers and staff met several times over the last few weeks to walk the shores of the river and Beardsley Park grounds to remove trash.

The first Saturday cleanup, with 13 guests from outside the Zoo, including a seven-person group from Shelton High School, resulted in 600 pounds of trash removed from the river and Beardsley Park grounds.

Photo courtesy of Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo Facebook

Additionally, officials said large metal pieces and wood pallets added another 200 pounds. A second cleanup resulted in nearly 500 more pounds of trash.

Students worked with gloves, waders, and trash pickers to remove waste as part of the Zoo’s “Party for the Planet,” in honor of Earth Day.

The cleanup crew also became a planting crew, when they set 2,000 plugs of marsh grass into the Great Salt Marsh in Stratford.