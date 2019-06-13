Benefit concert held in Bridgeport for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation

Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation held a benefit concert in Bridgeport on Wednesday evening, and it included performances from the bluegrass band Copper Lake.

That non-profit is dedicated to finding cures for forms of childhood cancer.

Employees at Power Home Remodeling went above and beyond to raise funds for this worthy cause, raising over 80 percent of their goal of $750,000 on the first day of fundraising.

Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation has raised more than $140 million toward finding a cure funding nearly 700 pediatric cancer research projects nationally.

