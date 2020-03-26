Best friends from Shelton among hundreds stuck overseas amid coronavirus concerns

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Two friends from Shelton thought they were going on the trip of a lifetime until coronavirus concerns forced them to stay inside their Airbnb in a foreign country.

Friends Amy Pavlik and Giuliana Candiotti have been in Peru since Thursday, March 19. Within 24 hours of them arriving, borders were closed and there were no flights in or out of the country due to COVID-19 concerns.

They’ve been in contact with local officials in Connecticut who are trying to get them on a flight back home.

Meanwhile, a couple News 8 interviewed last week, Bruce and Ivy Weiss from Essex, are now home after being stuck in Morocco for over a week.

They’re now quarantined at their house but happy to be back.

Pavlik said she is still waiting on her happy ending, adding that this entire ordeal has taken a toll on both her and Candiotti’s mental health.

“My friend Giuliana here has her 7-year-old daughter who has been calling us daily very upset, asking us what we know, and it’s hard to be here as they don’t say no we don’t have any answers for you but we will let you know when we do,” Pavlik said.

Pavlik said she Candiotti are running out of money. She said they have had so many unforeseen expenses pop up they can’t keep up.

Once they get a flight back home, they must sign a promissory note to pay the government between $800-1,500 back.