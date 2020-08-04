Bethel chef says she’s seen a boost in business after winning ‘Chopped’

BETHEL, Conn. (WTNH) — A local chef has taken on a new title: “Chopped” winner.

Last week, Calin Sauvron, the Executive Chef at Bethel restaurants Notch8 and Note Kitchen and Bar, won $10,000 after winning the reality show, “Chopped.”

She said the challenge was filmed in May 2019, adding that it was an intense few days. However, she said it was all worth it.

The episode aired on Tuesday, July 28. Since then, she said she’s seen a huge boost in business — even having to stop take out orders.

“We were absolutely slammed,” she told News 8. “Even still with the capacity that we’re holding at. It was very busy this whole week. It’s just been crazy.”

Once the pandemic is over, she hopes to use her winnings to travel to Thailand.