WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and a Westport student’s father hope new legislation could help save lives.

The Corey Safety Act would require institutions of higher education to disclose all incidents that result in serious injury or death on their campuses.

“Right now, there’s a data desert,” Joel Hausman, Corey’s father, said. “There are no metrics. Sure, you might Google it. You’ll read sensationalized articles on young adults who have perished, but no statistics. Nothing constructive that you could use to make things better.”

Corey died in a skateboarding accident in 2018 while he was a student at the University of Colorado.

Accidents are the leading cause of death on college campuses, according to a study from the American College Health Association.