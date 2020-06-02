Peaceful Black Lives Matter protests across CT Tuesday call out injustice following death of George Floyd

Conn. (WTNH) — Peaceful Black Lives Matter protests took place across the state Tuesday in response to the death of George Floyd.

Protests have been ongoing across the world since last week in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police.

In Connecticut, protests over the weekend in Hartford, Waterbury, and New Haven stopped traffic on major thoroughfares.

WEST HARTFORD

In front of City Hall in West Hartford Tuesday afternoon, News 8 was there as a peaceful protest kicked-off.

A crowd of several hundred families and individuals gathered to listen, speak, and raise their voice against the injustice of racism and police brutality.

The mayor tells News 8, this event was put together by a mom and a daughter. 25-year-old Mimi Gonzalez created the event as a tool for the community to speak up and speak out against injustice, but also to educate her 15-year-old sister with autism about what is going on.

FAIRFIELD

Along the town green in Fairfield late Tuesday morning dozens of people took part. Many holding signs saying “Black Lives Matter,” “#JusticeforFloyd,” and “If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor.”

At some point, a handful of protesters laid down on the ground with their hands behind their backs.

Protester Mary Ellen Hagedus of Trumbull said, “To see the video of George on the ground with a police officer’s knee in his neck, him pleading ‘I can’t breathe.’ I haven’t been able to stop crying…this has got to stop. This has got to stop.”