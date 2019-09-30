Body found in water near Bridgeport power plant

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after the body of a man was found in the water near a Bridgeport power plant on Monday morning.

Police say that at around 11:47 a.m., officers responded to the area of 1 Atlantic Street, after a caller reported that a body was found in the water near the Bridgeport Harbor Power Plant.

Officials from all public safely and emergency departments were on scene to recover the body before it was turned over to the state’s Medical Examiner.

According to police, there were no visible signs of death but the cause of death will be determined after the Medical Examiner conducts an autopsy and investigation.

Polices say that while there is no confirmed identification of the victim, they are able to describe him by appearance as an African-American man in his 30’s-40’s.

The incident remains an active investigation.