Body of male found on stairwell of Bassick High School in Bridgeport, police say

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport police are investigating after the body of a male was found on the stairwell of Bassick High School Sunday.

Police said they received a call from a party indicating they had come across a body in the outside stairwell of the school.

Police and AMR arrived on scene, and found a male in the stairwell. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The Medical Examiners Office now has the body to determine the cause of death.

Police said this is remains an active incident.

Anyone with further information on the incident is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police by calling 203-576-TIPS.