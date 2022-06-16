BROOKFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The body of a missing boater on Candlewood Lake has been found, according to Brookfield police.

Officials with the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said the Connecticut State Police Dive Team recovered the body of a man Thursday in the same area of the lake as a man who went missing in Candlewood Lake on May 29.

The 24-year-old from Bristol, whose identity has not been released, was reported missing after going into the water from a vessel on the lake, which officials say was not underway at the time of the incident.

Crews searched the lake for multiple days and sought the public’s assistance in providing any information that could help in their investigation.

The Office of the Chief State Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death, DEEP said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

