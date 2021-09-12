Body of swimmer found in Lake Hills Beach in Fairfield

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Fairfield Police are investigating a drowning at Lake Hills Beach Sunday morning.

Fairfield Police say they received a 911 call for a missing swimmer at the beach off of Tahmore Drive around 8:40 a.m. The caller reported he and a friend had gone swimming but his friend had not surfaced for about three minutes.

Dive teams from Fairfield police and fire departments along with Bridgeport Police Department attempted to locate the swimmer in the water.

Around 12:45 p.m. crews recovered the victim’s body, identified as Karlis Eltermanis, 35, of Bridgeport, about 50 feet from shore in about five-and-a-half feet of water.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fairfield Police Detective Bureau and Office of the Medical Examiner.