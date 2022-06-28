SHERMAN, Conn. (WTNH) – DEEP officials have stated that the body of an unidentified man was recovered in Candlewood Lake on Monday morning.

The man recovered was found in an area where less than a week ago, a swimmer went missing on the water. That swimmer’s identity has yet to be released by local police.

Officials reported that the 20-year-old went missing on Friday, June 24, and DEEP has been searching the water for the missing victim since.

Authorities stated he had gone missing near Green Island, also known as Chicken Rock. This is in the same area as where the recovered body was found on Monday.

The Office of the Chief State Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death of the victim, officials stated. They also stated that this investigation is currently active and ongoing.