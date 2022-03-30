BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A 19-year-old from Bridgeport was arrested for attempted murder, according to police.

The Bridgeport Police Department received a report of man entering an area hospital on Tuesday around 3:45 p.m. for multiple stab wounds to his torso. The victim, a 39-year-old Bridgeport man, is listed in critical condition.

Police located a crime scene at the intersection of Kossuth and Maple Streets, just outside the Agua Miel Market.

The crime scene. Photo courtesy BPD

The suspect, 19-year-old Dwayne McBean, was apprehended inside a third-floor apartment at 240 William St.



McBean was taken into custody and charged with criminal attempt, murder, as well as assault in the first degree, carrying a dangerous weapon, and tampering with evidence.

His bond is set at $250,000.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information regarding the crime is urged to contact the case officer, Detective Anthony Caiazzo, at (203) 581-5231, or reach out via the tips line at (203) 576-TIPS.