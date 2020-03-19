Bridgeport Amphitheater postpones opening until 2021

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Harbor Yard Amphitheater in Bridgeport will delay its official opening to 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Officials say that while they were on schedule with deadlines and construction, the structural supply chain is being impacted by the virus, and is delaying the completion of Harbor Yard.

Harbor Yard developers have ordered lighting from Milan, Italy and a Tensile roof from France. Delays and factory closures in those countries have impacted the Amphitheater’s progress.

Mayor Joe Ganim stated, “While we are disappointed that the Amphitheater will have a postponed opening, we understand the reasons for the delay and need to take precautions at this time when there are so many unknown factors due to the spread of Coronavirus. We appreciate what Howard Saffan and Jim Koplik are going through at this time and will continue to support them as we look forward to 2021.”

The Amphitheater was slated to open in Summer 2020, with acts scheduled to perform. Those three shows have now been moved to different venues, but will perform on their original dates.

Blackberry Smoke w/ Allman Betts Band has moved to Mohegan Sun Arena on Tuesday, July 28

Steve Miller Band has moved to Toyota Oakdale Theatre on Saturday, August 15

Deftones has moved to Mohegan Sun Arena on Monday, August 24

Ticket holders for Deftones and Steve Miller Band will be refunded for their tickets at Harbor Yard Amphitheater shows and offered an opportunity to buy tickets to the new rescheduled shows via a presale.