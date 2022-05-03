Editor’s Note: This post contains graphic images that may be disturbing.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bridgeport boy who recently suffered severe burns in what his mother calls a case of bullying is now recovering at home.

Bridgeport police officers were dispatched to Louisiana Avenue just before 4 p.m. on April 24 on the report of a child burned. Dominick Krankall, 6, was taken to the burn unit at Bridgeport Hospital.

Krankall’s family said he was released from the hospital on Monday and will have a nurse visit him at home to help with his recovery. The boy also got a surprise from a state trooper.

“Dominick is beyond happy to be with his family again,” his family posted on his GoFundMe page. “He is on the road to recovery but all the love, support, and prayers from all of you has put a major part into this.”

Krankall’s mother, Maria Rua, said her son was the victim of bullying.

“My son has been bullied by this child for a year. That day, they purposefully threw a gasoline-saturated ball that they lit on fire at my son’s face. They called his name so he would turn around. They threw it at Dominick and left him outside alone to die,” she said.

WABC reported Krankall was playing in the backyard with the 8-year-old and 11-year-old sons of one of the families residing in the home on Louisiana Avenue. Rua said one of the boys doused a tennis ball in gasoline, lit it on fire, and hit Krankall in the face with it.

“Preliminary reports indicate that up to four unattended children were seen playing with gasoline and lighting objects on fire,” Bridgeport police said.

Krankall suffered second- and third-degree burns to his face and leg, according to his mother.

“The incident is currently still under investigation as to the exact cause of the burn injuries by the Bridgeport Police, Bridgeport Fire and State Fire Investigation Teams,” a statement from Bridgeport police said.

A neighbor said Krankall’s mother was supposed to be watching the boys at the time of the alleged incident.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Krankall and his family. The page contains graphic images that may be disturbing.