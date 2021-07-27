Bridgeport business owner arrested on sexual assault charges

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Hennawi Salem, the business owner of Salem Furniture, was arrested Monday on multiple sexual assault charges.

Salem has been accused of luring a female customer into the basement of the furniture store on two separate incidents. This is where the sexual assaults occurred, according to police.

The business owner was arrested at his place of work on 120 Porter Street. His bond has been set to $100,000.

Salem has been charged with:

Sexual Assault in the third degree

Sexual Assault in the fourth degree

Two counts of Disorderly Conduct

The two victims decided to come forward after seeing Salem on the news for previous arrests in September of 2020 and July of 2021. Police say four women had originally come forward at that time with similar accusations.